Quiz: Plan a delicious picnic basket and we’ll reveal if aespa will join you for a date

aespa is a South Korean girl group created by SM Diversion. The group comprises four individuals: Ningning, Giselle, Karina, and Winter. aespa is one of the most successful South Korean girl groups domestically and internationally, having made the metaverse concept and hyperpop music popular in K-pop. On November 17, 2020, the single Black Mamba marked aespa's debut. Their second single, Next Level, peaked at number two on the Circle Digital Chart and K-pop Hot 100 in May 2021 to widespread commercial success.

aespa’s activities:

aespa sets another record in Initial Chodong deals with the third mini-album 'MY WORLD'. Hanteo Chart and a K-Pop fansite sent an advertisement that set a new record for a week at Times Square in New York from May 22 to May 28 to congratulate aespa, who made history in K-pop. The Initial Chodong sales volume of MY WORLD by aespa, the advertisement containing the phrase 'New Record,' and the music video for the title song, Spicy, also attracted the attention of New Yorkers.

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:

ALSO READ: Itaewon Class’ Park Seo Joon and BLACKPINK’s Jennie dazzle as they attend Chanel event in Tokyo