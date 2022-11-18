Quiz: Plan a fun vacation and we’ll reveal if NCT 127 will be a part of your adventure

NCT 127 is the first fixed and second overall sub-unit of the South Korean boy band NCT, formed and managed by SM Entertainment. Debuted on July 7, 2016, the current lineup consists of nine active members: Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan. Since 2016, NCT 127 have released four studio albums, two repackaged albums, and four extended plays in South Korea. They broke into the mainstream in 2017 with Cherry Bomb, now recognized as one of their signature songs, and received greater international attention from the general public following the release of Kick It in 2020. NCT 127 are known for their experimental hip hop and R&B-based music and energetic dance performances, as seen in their title tracks such as Cherry Bomb, Kick It, Sticker, and 2 Baddies.

NCT 127's debut activities:

NCT 127 debuted on July 7, 2016 with the single Fire Truck and an original lineup of seven members: Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, and Haechan. Their debut extended play (EP) NCT #127 (2016) was a commercial success upon release, winning them the Best New Artist title at several South Korean music award shows. Members Doyoung and Johnny later joined the unit in December 2016, ahead of their second EP Limitless (2017) and its title track of the same name; Jungwoo, the final member, was introduced in September 2018 for the group's first studio album Regular-Irregular (2018).

NCT 127's rising popularity:

In April 2019, NCT 127's increasing global popularity prompted SM Entertainment to sign marketing and distribution deals with Capitol Music Group and Caroline Distribution, respectively. The unit subsequently released the EP We Are Superhuman that year and their second Korean studio album, Neo Zone, in 2020, the latter becoming their first top-five entry on the US Billboard 200 and their first release to sell over one million copies.