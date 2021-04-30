QUIZ: Plan a perfect weekend for yourself and we’ll recommend Song Joong Ki dramas that will make it better

If you’ve been swooning over Song Joong Ki, let us help you love him more. Take the quiz now!

It’s difficult to find someone who is not in love with Song Joong Ki. He has been an incredible actor who fits smoothly in any of his roles. From a mafia lawyer to an army captain to an ancient, historical man, there’s nothing Song Joong Ki can’t pull off. So while the world goes deeper into the crime and thrill of the world of Vincenzo, they might have forgotten about the other projects Song Joong Ki has been a part of!

We understand the feeling of mindlessly scrolling to find out the perfect show or movie that will fit right in with your weekend mood. And also what usually ends up happening - watching the show you’ve already seen because you know it’s going to be good. Well, if you look forward to the weekend just to see Vincenzo’s newest episode in the first minute of its release itself, we’ve got something to fit the rest of your time too.

From movies to dramas, the heartthrob Song Joong Ki has participated in many projects. And if only looking at his face and his acting makes you feel good, take the quiz and let us recommend some dramas or movies for you to binge watch!

Find out your perfect Song Joong Ki weekend fit here:

Did our recommendations help you figure out your weekend-binge? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×