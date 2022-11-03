Quiz: Plan your dream vacation and we’ll reveal if rookie monster group LE SSERAFIM will join you

Sakura, Kim Chaewon and Huh Yunjin participated in the reality competition series Produce 48 in 2018. Yunjin represented Pledis Entertainment, while Chaewon represented Woollim Entertainment. After finishing in second and tenth place, respectively, Sakura and Chaewon were named to the final lineup of the show's project girl group Iz*One, promoting as members until its disbandment on April 29, 2021. Yunjin finished in 26th place and was eliminated in episode 11. Prior to joining the group, Kazuha was a professional ballerina, and after passing an audition, she was personally scouted by Big Hit Music founder Bang Si Hyuk during her studies at Dutch National Ballet Academy in the Netherlands. Kazuha also previously attended the Bolshoi Academy in Moscow, Russia and the Royal Ballet School in the United Kingdom. Hong Eun-chae was a former student at Def Dance School for two years.

LE SSERAFIM's debut:

She previously auditioned for JYP Entertainment and Pledis Entertainment before joining Source Music in 2021. Soon enough, Source Music announced that LE SSERAFIM would release their debut extended play (EP) Fearless, on May 2. Pre-orders for the EP surpassed 270,000 copies in seven days and 380,000 copies in sixteen days. On the day of its release, Fearless sold more than 175,000 copies. On May 10, eight days after their debut, the group earned their first music show win on SBS MTV's The Show. On May 20, HYBE Labels and Source Music issued a joint statement regarding Kim Garam's bullying allegations announcing that she would take a hiatus due to the pending investigations and that LE SSERAFIM would temporarily promote as a five-member group in the meantime.

ANTIFRAGILE:

On July 20, HYBE Labels and Source Music announced that Kim Garam would depart from the group and that her contract had been terminated, with LE SSERAFIM continuing as a five-member group. LE SSERAFIM released their second EP, ANTIFRAGILE, on October 17. It marks their first release as five members following Kim Garam's departure.