Quiz: Put together a delicious dinner and we’ll reveal which Lee Junho character you’re most alike

In 2008, he took part in Mnet's Hot Blood Men which follows the extreme training of 13 trainees in order to become a member of the boy band One Day. One Day spawned two boy bands, 2AM and 2PM . In September 2015, he released his first album in Korea, a special compilation album titled One. The album contained a Korean version of 11 self-composed Japanese songs that were released in the past. Junho made his film debut in the action thriller Cold Eyes, where he impressed viewers for his acting.

Lee Junho's activities:

In 2015, Junho featured in martial arts period drama Memories of the Sword. He next starred alongside Kim Woo Bin and Kang Ha Neul in the coming-of-age film Twenty. In 2016, Junho had a supporting role in tvN's thriller Memory. In 2017, Junho starred in the hit office comedy drama Good Manager. He was praised for his villainous acting in the drama as the arrogant director of finances. The same year, Junho landed his first lead role in JTBC's romantic melodrama series Rain or Shine. He played a psychologically scarred survivor of a fatal incident. In 2018, Junho was cast in his first Japanese movie Rose and Tulip, written by popular manga artist Akiko Higashimura, in which he played a double role. He was then cast in the SBS romance comedy drama Wok of Love, playing a star chef. The same year, he was cast in the historical comedy film Gibang Bachelor.

Lee Junho's acting prowess:

In 2019, Junho was cast in the legal drama Confession. In November 2021, he starred in the historical romance drama The Red Sleeve, playing the role of Crown Prince Yi San, alongside Lee Se Young as Royal Consort Uibin Seong. The drama became a success, sweeping 8 awards in 2021 MBC Drama Awards, with him getting Top Excellence Award. Lee Junho was the first idol-actor to win Best Actor in the recently held Korea PD Awards. Junho also won the awards for Most Popular Actor and Best Actor – Television at 58th Baeksang Arts Awards, becoming the first idol to win the latter. He is also the first- idol actor to win Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries at 8th Apan Star Awards.