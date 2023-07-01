Quiz: Put together a delicious dinner and we’ll reveal which Lee Junho character you’re most alike

Junho is an individual from the South Korean teen pop band 2PM. In 2013, Junho appeared as an entertainer in the Korean film Cold Eyes. Junho is best known for his roles in The Red Sleeve, Good Manager, Rain or Shine, and Wok of Love. Lee Junho was the first idol-actor to win Best Actor at 2022's Korea PD Awards, and furthermore won the honors for Most Famous Artist and Best Actor - TV at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards, turning into the principal icon to win the last option.

Junho’s activities:

Lee Junho plays Gu Won in King The Land, a character who has everything in the drama but doesn't smile. He shows the inside and outside of the character, showing how Gu Won hides the pain of a stranger behind a cold face. It catches the hearts of watchers with a la mode suit fit, weighty bass, and a diverting side secret in moxy. In 2023, he is the typical lead in a K-drama, which is a refreshing change from all the suspense thriller dramas.

