Quiz: Select a pretty outfit and we’ll reveal if you’ll be going on a date with BTS’ Jungkook

Jungkook is the maknae or the youngest of BTS and is known as The Golden Maknae because he is known to be good at everything he tries- singing, dancing, performance, health, gaming and more. Even his members are in awe at his ability to excel at everything he tries. He has also worked on creating music of his own and is often seen engaging with fans through music and live broadcasts.

Recently, American singer-songwriter and producer 'JVKE' uploaded a video of BTS member Jungkook on his Twitter account, drawing attention from fans around the world. The video contains a scene where Jungkook sings along to the golden hour with a sweet voice in a personal live broadcast on the 14th. In particular, 'JVKE' posted the article "golden hour (golden maknae remix)??" (Golden Hour (golden maknae remix), revealing their desire for remix collaboration with Jungkook. Since then, the world-renowned music label 'AWAL', to which 'JVKE' belongs, also uploaded a video of the same Jungkook with the words "JVKE x jungkook collab when" through its Twitter account, and the two artists collaborated. active and enthusiastic support for Ration. 'Golden Hour' by 'JVKE' is a song that enjoys strong popularity all over the world.

