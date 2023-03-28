Quiz: Select some of the best desserts and we’ll reveal if BLACKPINK will be joining you for a sweet date

BLACKPINK consists of 4 members: Jennie, Jisoo, Rose and Lisa. They are known as one of the most successful K-Pop groups in the global sense because of their toe-tapping tunes, amazing choreography, killer expressions and amazing performance. Their last comeback consisted of two MVs- Pink Venom and Shut Down, which gained even more popularity for them.

Korea and the United States are planning a joint cultural event in which famous singers from both countries will attend during President Yoon Seok Yeol's state visit to the United States scheduled for the end of April. It is known that the main performers are highly likely to be BLACKPINK, a 4-member female K-pop group, and American pop star Lady Gaga. If successful, it is expected to attract as much attention as the summit between President Yoon and President Joe Biden. BLACKPINK has already participated in Lady Gaga's 6th album 'Sour Candy', released in 2020, and collaboration between the two artists has already occurred. A diplomatic source said that BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga listened to each other’s music and became fans.

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:

ALSO READ: Hi Bye, Mama!’s Kim Tae Hee and The Glory’s Lim Ji Yeon starrer A House With A Yard to premiere in THIS month