Quiz: Select some scrumptious treats and we’ll pair which Bae Suzy drama is perfect for your date night

Bae Suzy was a member of the girl group Miss A under JYP Entertainment. She made her debut as an actress with television series Dream High and has gone on to appear in series such as Gu Family Book, Uncontrollably Fond, While You Were Sleeping, Vagabond, Start-Up, and Anna. She made her film debut in Architecture 101. Since her successful film debut, she has been hailed as ‘The Nation's First Love’ in her home country.

On January 17th, Netflix unveiled the 2023 Korean and global representative lineup and released a still cut of Doona! starring actors Suzy and Yang Se Jong. 'Doona!' is a webcomic by Min Song Ah and depicts the romance between Doona, a beautiful idol who suddenly retired, and Wonjun, the main character, who meet in a shared house. In Doona!', the role of Doona, the main character, was played by singer and actress Suzy. It boasts a high synchro rate with the character, such as an idol background and unrivaled beauty.

Netflix:

In the photo, Suzy is looking somewhere with black hair with a faint blue glow. Suzy's unique neat atmosphere and distinct features draw attention. Yang Se Jong has a bright smile. His innocent-looking expression arouses curiosity about his character. Meanwhile, ‘Doona!' is scheduled to be released in the fourth quarter of this year.

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear: