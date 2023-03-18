Quiz: Select your favorite treats and we’ll reveal if ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo loves your choice

Cha Eun Woo is a South Korean singer, actor, and model under the label Fantagio. He is a member of the South Korean boy band ASTRO.

Cha Eun Woo in Island:

On March 11th, Fantagio, the agency, released the final shooting photo along with the impressions of Cha Eun Woo, who performed passionately as Yohan, the youngest exorcist at the Vatican, in the TVING original series 'Island'. He said, “‘Island' is a work I am grateful for that allowed me to take on new challenges." He continued, "There were a lot of things I was worried about as it was my first challenge in the genre, but it was a work where I was able to understand Yohan's inner wounds and grow up together, feeling and learning a lot, so the time I spent as Yohanie will be remembered for a long time. Cha Eun Woo said, "Thank you to the director, writer, senior and junior actors, and all the staff who gave me a treasure-like time together with Yohan on a beautiful island called Jeju Island."

