QUIZ: Tell us how you’re spending EXO Baekhyun’s birthday & we’ll tell you the message he will leave for you!

EXO’s Baekhyun bids a temporary goodbye to his millions of fans today as he will start his duty as a citizen serving the country. The date has coincided with his birthday, May 6, and EXO-Ls across the world have mixed feelings about it. It’s both happy that it's Baekhyun’s birthday and are pouring out their love for him on social media. And it’s sad that there’s going to be a two years gap and they’ll finally meet him in 2023.

Baekhyun is also a part of the group SuperM, and has given countless reasons for fans to fall in love with him. His funny, cute moments make people’s hearts flutter and his angelic vocals transcend people into paradise. Compulsory military duty has always been a soft spot for K-Pop stans but it is inevitable.

Today, as Baekhyun leaves to serve his country, fans have been having a hard time accepting it and have already started counting days of when he’ll be back. So, to make things a bit easier, we’re going to tell you EXO-Ls which message Baekhyun would say to you, based on how you’re spending today and what you’re feeling!

Credits :News1

