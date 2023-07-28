Quiz: Which BLACKPINK member can be your BFF? Choose some fun sports and we’ll let you know

BLACKPINK consists of 4 members- Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album Square One, which highlighted Whistle and Boombayah, their first set of number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart, separately. They are known to be the biggest girl group in the world for their songs and great performances!

BLACKPINK’s activities:

As indicated by YG Entertainment on July 17th, the quantity of subscribers of BLACKPINK's YouTube channel surpassed 90 million around the same time. It has been around 7 years and 1 month since the BLACKPINK channel was opened on June 28, 2016. From October 2022, when the Seoul show was held, to June this year, it pulled in around 7 million subscribers, showing the most noteworthy increment among K-pop groups during that period.

