Quiz: Which BLACKPINK member is your bestie? Guess their MBTI and we’ll let you know

Four people make up BLACKPINK: Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé. The group made its debut in August 2016 with the release of their single album Square One, which included the tracks ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah,’ their first number-one entries on the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart and the South Korean Gaon Digital Chart, respectively. BLACKPINK, sometimes referred to as the ‘biggest girl group in the world,’ is the most popular Korean girl group abroad.

BLACKPINK’s achievements:

Over the course of their existence, BLACKPINK has smashed countless web records. Their music video for ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’ is presently the most viewed by a Korean group on YouTube and the first by a Korean group to achieve one billion and two billion views. In the first 24 hours after their releases, BLACKPINK's music videos for ‘How You Like That’ (2020) and ‘Kill This Love’ (2019) each broke records for the most watched music video. The latter broke three records and established two Guinness World Records. They are the most followed and streamed female group on Spotify, the most subscribed music artist, and the owner of the most watched music channel on YouTube.

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:

ALSO READ: WATCH: Lee Eun Saem faces off Red Velvet’s Yeri, Lee Jong Hyuk and Yoo Jung Hoo in BITCH X RICH teaser