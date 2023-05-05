Quiz: Which BLACKPINK member is your ‘bestie’? Pick some interesting K-Dramas and find out

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album Square One, which featured ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’, their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively. Referred to as the ‘biggest girl group in the world’, BLACKPINK is the most successful Korean girl group internationally.

BLACKPINK’s activities:

Girl group BLACKPINK posted over 100 billion won in sales in two months of their second world tour. With this, BLACKPINK broke the British girl group Spice Girls' record and became the girl group with the most tour income. BLACKPINK reportedly earned $78.48 million (approximately KRW 104.6 billion) from their North American and European tours held from October to December last year. The number of spectators for the 26 performances reached 366,248. The previous winner in this category was the British Spice Girls. They grossed $78.2 million from 11 shows in 2019. First, it was TLC (2000, $72.8 million), Destiny's Child (2004, $70.8 million), and Spice Girls (2008, $70 million) last. BLACKPINK broke all these records and became the highest-grossing girl group of all time.

