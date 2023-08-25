Quiz: Which BLACKPINK member is your date? Choose a gorgeous outfit and we’ll let you know

BLACKPINK has 4 members- Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé and they began their journey in 2016. From then on, they have released quite a lot of songs that have brought them to the global stage and now, they’ve become the biggest girl group in the world! Being a part of YG Entertainment, they have the slick and hip-hop style but it's their own version so they were different from the rest of the girl groups in the industry at the time.

BLACKPINK’s activities:

According to YG Entertainment on August 25th, BLACKPINK's movement video for Pink Venom crossed 200 million views on YouTube and it has been around 364 days since it was released on August 25, 2022. Pink Venom is a hip-jump type melody that shows off BLACKPINK's special charismatic personalities. The sound of traditional Korean instruments joined with the extraordinary beats signals the intro of the song and the sharp rap as well as dangerous vocals has grown intensely and they dance amazingly to the song.

