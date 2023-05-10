Quiz: Which BLACKPINK member is your plus one? Create a fun party and we’ll let you know

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa . The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album Square One, which featured ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’, their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively. Referred to as the ‘biggest girl group in the world’, BLACKPINK is the most successful Korean girl group internationally.

BLACKPINK’s achievements:

According to YG Entertainment on May 10th, BLACKPINK’s choreography video for ‘How You Like That’ surpassed 1.4 billion YouTube views at 5:35 pm the previous day. It has been about 2 years and 10 months since it was released on July 6, 2020, and it has the first and highest number of views in K-pop as a choreography video. With this, BLACKPINK has a total of 4 videos with more than 1.4 billion views out of 41 YouTube content with 100 million views. Earlier, ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ (2 billion views), ‘Kill This Love’ (1.7 billion views), and ‘Boombayah’ (1.5 billion views) achieved the same number of views. The explosive number of views of the choreography video is BLACKPINK’s exclusive patent, realizing the insatiable interest of global fans for these performances.

