Quiz: Which BLACKPINK member will be your dinner date? Choose your favorite dishes and we'll let you know

BLACKPINK consists of 4 members: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa and they debuted on August 8, 2016. From their debut, they have been on a steady rise to global popularity as their music, vocals and choreography received love from around the world. They delivered various hit songs, for example, 'Whistle', 'Boombayah', 'DDU-DU DDU-DU', 'As If It's Your Last', 'Love Sick Girls', 'Pink Venom' and 'Shut Down'. They are currently in talks to make a decision regarding their contracts with YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK’s activities:

On August eighth, a video named 'BLACKPINK - 7th ANNIVERSARY' was released on BLACKPINK's YouTube channel 'BLACKPINK'. While taking care of the BLACKPINK-related issues in the video, every one of them started to share their considerations on the seventh commemoration to the last inquiry, 'Review the moment you were most joyful when you met BLINKs and depict it uninhibitedly.' Each member gave an emotional reply and promised many more years together with their fans.

