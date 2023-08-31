Quiz: Which BLACKPINK song represents your mood? Make a few choices and we’ll reveal it to you

BLACKPINK has 4 members- Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa. They’ve been active since 2016 and for the last 7 years, they’ve been at the top in various ways because of their unique style. They are truly YG style when it comes to music and fashion but they add their own flair in everything they do, making them set apart from the rest of the girl groups in the industry. They are currently the most popular K-pop girl group in the world and for good reason!

BLACKPINK’s activities:

After wrapping up their encore concerts in four major stadiums across North America with success, BLACKPINK set out for Seoul, where they first began their journey. In Los Angeles, BLACKPINK performed again at Dodger Stadium, a large venue that can hold approximately 51,000 people. They have had many more fans going to the show since last November. They are consistently extending their fanbase through different global performances as a group and even as individuals.

