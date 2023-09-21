Quiz: Which BTS' Jimin's song represents your mood? Make a few choices and we’ll reveal it to you

Jimin is a member of BTS and he is known for his beautifully delicate voice that stands apart from the group. With a background of contemporary dance, he has many delicate features when he dances but since he has also trained in hip hop, he has strong moves that can be seen in the earlier songs in their discography. BTS' Jimin has prince-like visuals and is also known for his soft personality by the members!

Jimin’s album FACE:

As per the recent Billboard chart on September 16, Like Crazy debuted with the highest sales in the history of Korean solo artists, coming out at the 68th position on the Global 200 and 41st on the Global (excl. the US), remaining on the two charts for over 24 weeks. On the World Albums chart, FACE positioned eleventh following the previous week, extending the longest record once again, alongside Top Current Album Sales, which positioned 98th. It has stayed on the charts for 24 continuous weeks, accomplishing the best performance among Korean solo albums.

