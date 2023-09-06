Quiz: Which BTS' Jungkook's song represents your mood? Make a few choices and we’ll reveal it to you

BTS member Jungkook doesn’t have many solo songs but he has a wide range of music currently so take the quiz to see which song of his represents your mood.

Written by Anoushka Mathew Updated on Sep 06, 2023   |  10:05 PM IST  |  23.6K
Jungkook; Picture Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook; Picture Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC

Key Highlight

  • BTS' Jungkook has some great solo songs that shows his wide range of genres
  • Take the quiz to see if his song matches your mood

Jungkook is a member of BTS, one of the biggest K-pop groups in the world and he is the youngest member of the group. Known as the golden maknae, he is the main vocalist, the center of the group, and a dancer. Recently, he made his solo debut with Seven (feat. Latto) which has become one of the more well-known songs of the summer since its release. From topping various charts to breaking records consistently, fans are now excited for his upcoming single and album which should be out before the end of 2023. 

BTS’ Jungkook’s activities: 

BTS' Jungkook is set to co-headline the 2023 Global Citizen Festival alongside Anitta, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Ms. Lauryn Hill. The festival's focus is on addressing climate change, gender equity, and poverty. Joining them on the lineup are Stray Kids, Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray, D-Nice, and Sofia Carson. Mark your calendars for the concert on September 23rd in New York City.

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below: 

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Song Hye Kyo are all about visuals during latest fashion event in Singapore

Advertisement
About The Author
Anoushka Mathew
Anoushka Mathew
Writer

A BMM graduate, Anoushka has been writing professionally for over 2 years. K-Pop and K-Dramas consume her day and she...

Read more

Advertisement
Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!