Quiz: Which BTS' Jungkook's song represents your mood? Make a few choices and we’ll reveal it to you

Jungkook is a member of BTS, one of the biggest K-pop groups in the world and he is the youngest member of the group. Known as the golden maknae, he is the main vocalist, the center of the group, and a dancer. Recently, he made his solo debut with Seven (feat. Latto) which has become one of the more well-known songs of the summer since its release. From topping various charts to breaking records consistently, fans are now excited for his upcoming single and album which should be out before the end of 2023.

BTS’ Jungkook’s activities:

BTS' Jungkook is set to co-headline the 2023 Global Citizen Festival alongside Anitta, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Ms. Lauryn Hill. The festival's focus is on addressing climate change, gender equity, and poverty. Joining them on the lineup are Stray Kids, Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray, D-Nice, and Sofia Carson. Mark your calendars for the concert on September 23rd in New York City.

