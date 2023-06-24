Quiz: Which BTS member can be your BFF? Choose some fun sports and we’ll let you know

Recently, Take Two debuted at No. 48 on Billboard's main singles chart, the Hot100. It immediately rose to the top of the Global 200 and Global (excluding the United States). This marks the seventh time that BTS has topped the Global 200 chart, following Dynamite, Savage Love, Life Goes On, Butter, Permission To Dance and My Universe. According to Billboard, this song received 64,000 downloads and 60.2 million streaming streams worldwide from June 9 to June 15. Due to the members' military service, BTS is experiencing a complete hiatus in the interim.

BTS’ activities:

Previously, BTS concluded their decade-long celebration of their debut with the event known as BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA @ Yeouido in the Han River Park neighborhood of Yeouido, Seoul. This 2023 BTS FESTA was planned to mark the 10th anniversary of BTS's debut and to show BTS how much love they have received thus far. Unprecedented offline and online events were held under the official slogan BTS PRESENTS EVERYWHERE, making June a BTS Festival.

