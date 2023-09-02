Quiz: Which BTS member is your cooking partner? Bake a delicious cake and you’ll know

BTS consists of 7 members: RM, SUGA, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Debuting in 2013, BTS has had a skyrocketing success in the Korean industry and globally. They have been good at singing, rapping, dance and stage skills. From the beginning, they have grown with ARMYs, therefore their message changed with them. From hip-hop to emo pop to EDM to bright pop- they have come a long way.

BTS’ activities:

In the latest 'MTV VMA award nominations for this year, Jungkook's hit track Seven (feat. Latto) has earned him a Song of Summer nomination. This marks Jungkook's second consecutive year in the running, after becoming the first Korean solo artist to earn the nod in the same category last year for his collaboration Left and Right with Charlie Puth.

