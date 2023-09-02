Quiz: Which BTS member is your cooking partner? Bake a delicious cake and you’ll know
BTS members are known to be foodies and some even have a sweet tooth so make your choices and we’ll tell you if your bias is your baking partner. Read ahead to know more.
BTS members are known to be foodies with their mukbangs and cooking videos
Take the quiz to see if your bias is your cooking partner
BTS consists of 7 members: RM, SUGA, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Debuting in 2013, BTS has had a skyrocketing success in the Korean industry and globally. They have been good at singing, rapping, dance and stage skills. From the beginning, they have grown with ARMYs, therefore their message changed with them. From hip-hop to emo pop to EDM to bright pop- they have come a long way.
BTS’ activities:
In the latest 'MTV VMA award nominations for this year, Jungkook's hit track Seven (feat. Latto) has earned him a Song of Summer nomination. This marks Jungkook's second consecutive year in the running, after becoming the first Korean solo artist to earn the nod in the same category last year for his collaboration Left and Right with Charlie Puth.
