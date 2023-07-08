Quiz: Which BTS member is your date? Put together a delicious dinner and we’ll reveal it to you

BTS has 7 members- RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. They made their debut in 2013 and since then, they have achieved different levels of popularity across the world for their exceptional choreography, message, vocals, rap and more. They have always remained true to who they are and aren’t afraid of showing their love for their fans in various ways, whether it is to give songs for free or to make time to talk to them through lives. They are one of the most popular artists in the world and for good reason, they struggled their way to the top and showed the world their potential time and time again.

BTS’ members’ activities:

Super Tuna, a self-written song by Jin, recently crossed 45 million Spotify streams. Super Tuna' is an improvised tune that Jin, whose hobby is fishing, gave it to fans as an unexpected surprise on his birthday. Within a single day of its release, the special performance video that was uploaded to the BTS channel BANGTANTV on YouTube received more than 10 million views. The first runner in the 2023 Summer Concert Series, which will begin on July 14 in New York, USA, according to Good Morning America, will be BTS member Jungkook. On July eighth, through the fan stage Weverse, J-Hope said, "ARMY!! What's up? Have a wonderful weekend," he said, adding that after completing his teaching assistant training at the Baekho Recruit Training Battalion of the 36th Division, he had been hired as a training assistant for soldiers who had worked hard.

