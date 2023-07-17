Quiz: Which BTS member is your dinner date? Guess their zodiac signs and we’ll let you know

BTS consists of 7 members- RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook. They debuted in 2013 and over the years, they became one of the biggest groups in the world. Initially a hip hop group, they extended their melodic style to consolidate many genres, while their verses have zeroed in on subjects including emotional well-being, the difficulties of youth and transitioning, misfortune, the journey towards self esteem, independence, and became the results of popularity and recognition. Their discography and other work has additionally referred to writing, theory and psychology, as well as incorporating an imaginary world storyline.

BTS’ activities:

In 2020, BTS became one of the few groups since the Beatles to chart four US number-one collections in under two years, with Love Yourself: Answer was certified Platinum by the RIAA for the first time in 2018. With their Grammy-nominated single Dynamite, they became the first all-South Korean group to reach number one on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Global 200 in the same year. The other releases Savage Love, Life Goes On, Butter and Permission to Dance made them the quickest act to acquire four US number-one singles.

