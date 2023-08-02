Quiz: Which BTS member will be the lead of your drama? Create a fun series and we’ll let you know
Each BTS member has tried their hand in acting through their MVs and other videos that run through their storyline so take the quiz to see if your bias will be the lead of your drama.
Key Highlight
-
BTS members have been praised for their acting skills as seen in MVs and other videos
-
Take the quiz to see if your bias is the lead of the drama you create
BTS consists of 7 members- RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook and debuted in 2013. They have been in the industry for 10 years and in the last decade, they have made leaps and bounds as a group in South Korea as well as on the global stage. While they sing about uncommon topics like social justice, mental health, friendship and self love, they created a huge fanbase called ARMY.
BTS members as actors:
In the earlier comebacks, BTS had a storyline running through which is called ‘Bangtan Universe’ now by fans because it connects many small stories through music videos, highlight reels and more. Through that, many got to see the members’ acting skills over the years. Jin has an inclination towards acting and he has been praised for his amazing skills and V even made his acting debut in the historical drama Hwarang. Take the quiz to see if your bias loves your choice of drama.
Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:
