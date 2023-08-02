Quiz: Which BTS member will be the lead of your drama? Create a fun series and we’ll let you know

BTS consists of 7 members- RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook and debuted in 2013. They have been in the industry for 10 years and in the last decade, they have made leaps and bounds as a group in South Korea as well as on the global stage. While they sing about uncommon topics like social justice, mental health, friendship and self love, they created a huge fanbase called ARMY.

BTS members as actors:

In the earlier comebacks, BTS had a storyline running through which is called ‘Bangtan Universe’ now by fans because it connects many small stories through music videos, highlight reels and more. Through that, many got to see the members’ acting skills over the years. Jin has an inclination towards acting and he has been praised for his amazing skills and V even made his acting debut in the historical drama Hwarang. Take the quiz to see if your bias loves your choice of drama.

