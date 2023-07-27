Quiz: Which BTS member will be your dinner date? Create an Indian fusion meal and we’ll let you know

BTS consists of 7 members- RM, SUGA, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. They debuted in 2013 and began their journey as talented idols in various things like vocals, raps and performance. Over the years, they became one of the biggest groups in the world with uncountable wins, new records and shattered the glass ceilings for other K-pop artists who wanted to try their luck on a global stage!

BTS’ members’ activities:

Jungkook turned on a live through Weverse and recounted a few stories. In the video, Jungkook recognized a fan song made by them during a discussion with ARMY while watching a screen. The title was 'Love Letters', and an official music video was made, and the verses additionally contained affection for the BTS individuals. Jungkook watched this video while on live, and at that point, he was moved and cried.

