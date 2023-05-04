Quiz: Which BTS member will go out with you on a dinner date? Guess their MBTI to know
MBTI is all the rage in South Korea and all K-Pop idols have identified with one of the 16 personalities so take the quiz to see if you know BTS members’ MBTI.
Key Highlight
-
MBTI is one approach to personality typing and stands for Myers Briggs Type Indicator.
-
Take this quiz to see if your bias or bias wrecker is your dinner date!
BTS is a South Korean boy band formed in 2010. The band consists of Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who co-write or co-produce much of their material. Originally a hip hop group, their musical style has evolved to incorporate a wide range of genres, while their lyrics have focused on subjects including mental health, the troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey towards self-love, individualism, and the consequences of fame and recognition. Their discography and adjacent work has also referenced literature, philosophy and psychological concepts, and includes an alternate universe storyline.
BTS’ activities:
All the members have been busy with individual activities and have been making achievements even on their own. Jin’s solo 'The Astronaut' gained popularity by surpassing 160 million streams on Spotify. Released on October 28 last year, the song reached 100 million streams in 72 days on Spotify, setting the record for the shortest time for a Korean male K-pop solo song to reach such a milestone. BTS member SUGA’s first full-length solo album 'D-DAY' ranked second on the US Billboard's main album chart 'Billboard 200'. Along with BTS's Jimin, who took second place with ‘Face’ in April, he set the highest record for a K-pop solo singer.
Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:
ALSO READ: BOYNEXTDOOR: Here’s all about HYBE’s upcoming 5th Gen K-Pop boy group
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat
A BMM graduate, Anoushka has been writing professionally for over 2 years. K-Pop and K-Dramas consume her day and she...Read more