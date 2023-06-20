Quiz: Which BTS song represents your mood? Make a few choices and we’ll reveal it to you

BTS consists of 7 members:- RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The members have created music in some capacity and this has led to them creating various genres of music that represents different kinds of mood like an upbeat song like Dynamite is different from Louder than Bombs while Blue and Grey doesn’t match the tone of Boy With Luv, etc. Many fans have explained that BTS creates music but it is not always the same. The song represents the time and mood, which can suit one but not suit the other.

BTS:

Although they started out as a hip hop group, they have since expanded their musical style to include a wide variety of genres. In addition, their lyrics have focused on a variety of topics, such as mental health, the challenges faced by young people entering school and coming of age, loss, the journey toward self-love, individualism, and the effects of fame and recognition. In addition to referencing literature, philosophy, and psychology, their discography and subsequent work feature a storyline set in an alternate universe.

