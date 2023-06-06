Quiz: Which NCT Dream member is your date? Choose some delicious drinks and we’ll let you know

NCT Dream is the third subunit of NCT, formed by SM Entertainment in 2016. Prior to their rebranding in 2020, they were initially intended to be the NCT's teenage unit with an admissions-and-graduation system in which members would leave when they reached the age of majority (20 in Korean age, 19 internationally). Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung were the seven members of the sub-unit when it made its debut on August 25, 2016, with the single Chewing Gum. Their average age was 15.6 years old. Mark, the group's leader, left NCT Dream at the end of 2018, but he returned in 2020 to start promoting as a seven-member group.

NCT Dream’s achievements:

NCT Dream have headlined one Asia tour and have released four EPs, six singles, and two studio albums since their debut. The sub-unit has been recognized worldwide as one of the most notable teenage artists of their time for their music that reflects youth and adolescence, growth, and the transition from innocence to rebellion. They are the first and only Asian artists to appear at numbers 20, 13, and 19 on Billboard's 21 Under 21 list three times in a row for their impact on sales, streaming, and social media.

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi, SNSD’s YoonA, NCT’s Haechan, TWICE’s Dahyun and others: 5 K-Pop idols that are Gemini