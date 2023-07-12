Quiz: Which NewJeans member is your cooking partner? Bake a delicious cake and you’ll know

NewJeans is made up of 5 members- Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein and they debuted in 2022 with Attention, Hype Boy, Cookie, and Hurt, which jump started their popularity and made them the perfect Gen-Z K-pop group! In January 2023, they delivered their first single album, OMG, to commercial success. Ditto and OMG, two singles, were released to go along with it. Ditto became the longest-running number-one song on the Circle Digital Chart thanks to its widespread popularity.

NewJeans’ achievements:

One of the triple title tracks from NewJeans' second mini album Get Up, the pre-released single Super Shy, helped NewJeans achieve their highest ranking on Spotify's US Daily Top Song Chart. On July 10, it was ranked 26th on Spotify's US Daily Top Song Chart. The track entered the chart at number 37 on the main day of its release. From that point forward, it has been raising the rank consistently from 36th, 32nd, to 26th.

