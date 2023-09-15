Quiz: Which SEVENTEEN member can be your BFF? Choose some fun sports and we’ll let you know

SEVENTEEN comprises 13 members:- S.Coups, Jeonghan, Jun, Woozi, Hoshi, Joshua, Wonwoo, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. Debuting in 2015, SEVENTEEN has had a consistent ascent to success. From being known for just their large group, they started acquiring attention for their synchronized dancing, astonishing vocal abilities and incredible stage presence. After that, they started breaking records, and they are now regarded as one of the biggest bands in the world.

SEVENTEEN as a group:

Besides being great K-pop idols, they are also incredibly amazing at variety shows. They showcase their skills in their own variety show Going SEVENTEEN and make people fall off their chairs with laughter. They have great chemistry as a group and all of them have a role to fill in during those episodes. They are also competitive and sometimes even partake in sports to win some prizes, even bragging rights.

