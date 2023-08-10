Quiz: Which SEVENTEEN member is your date? Create a fun picnic and we’ll let you know

SEVENTEEN has 13 members- S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Woozi, Wonwoo, Jun, Hoshi, The8, DK, Mingyu, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino.They are known to be great people with amazing music abilities and dance performance. Over the years, they have become famous for producing their own songs and creating their own choreography. The group has also made a name for being one of the funniest groups in the industry. With many members in variety shows or at least having the personality for it, they brought in many fans.

SEVENTEEN’s activities:

As indicated by the Recording Industry Association of Japan on August 10th, SEVENTEEN's 10th mini album 'FML', released on April 24, surpassed 1 million combined sales as of July 2023, and was ensured as a gold disc. With this, SEVENTEEN turned into the first artist to get two sequential Million certificates at the Japan Gold Circle this year. In January, they acquired Million certification with their most memorable EP 'DREAM' in Japan.

