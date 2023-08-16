Quiz: Which SEVENTEEN member will be the main lead of your series? Create an interesting drama and find out
Each SEVENTEEN member are known to be actors in their own right, with some even making their drama debut. Take the quiz to see if your bias is the lead of your drama.
SEVENTEEN members are known for their amazing personalities and acting skills!
Take the quiz to see if your bias is also the lead of your new drama
SEVENTEEN consists of 13 members:- S.Coups, Jeonghan, Jun, Woozi, Hoshi, Joshua, Wonwoo, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. Debuting in 2015, SEVENTEEN has had a steady rise to success. From being known for only their large group, they began gaining attention for their synchronized dancing, amazing vocal skills and great stage presence. Afterwards, they began breaking records and now, they are known to be one of the biggest groups in the world.
SEVENTEEN’s recent activities:
SEVENTEEN will be marking their Japanese comeback by pre-releasing the song Sara Sara, which will be released on August 23. Coming from their Japanese album ALWAYS YOURS, the title means to move around without giving it a second thought (running around freely) in Japanese. The song itself is significant for SEVENTEEN as well as Carats as the former sends love and thanks to the latter through the touching lyrics.
Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:
