Quiz: Which SEVENTEEN member will be the main lead of your series? Create an interesting drama and find out

SEVENTEEN consists of 13 members:- S.Coups, Jeonghan, Jun, Woozi, Hoshi, Joshua, Wonwoo, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. Debuting in 2015, SEVENTEEN has had a steady rise to success. From being known for only their large group, they began gaining attention for their synchronized dancing, amazing vocal skills and great stage presence. Afterwards, they began breaking records and now, they are known to be one of the biggest groups in the world.

SEVENTEEN’s recent activities:

SEVENTEEN will be marking their Japanese comeback by pre-releasing the song Sara Sara, which will be released on August 23. Coming from their Japanese album ALWAYS YOURS, the title means to move around without giving it a second thought (running around freely) in Japanese. The song itself is significant for SEVENTEEN as well as Carats as the former sends love and thanks to the latter through the touching lyrics.

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN member Seungkwan talks about his recovering mental and physical health in new update