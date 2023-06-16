Quiz: Which SEVENTEEN member will be your movie date? Choose some fun films and we’ll let you know

Pledis Entertainment's SEVENTEEN is a popular and talented boy band. There are thirteen members in the group: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino and they made their debut on May 26, 2015, with the extended play EP 17 Carat. This album went on to become the year's longest-selling K-pop album in the United States and the only debut album to make Billboard's list of the '10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015.' Twelve EPs, three reissues, and four studio albums have been released by SEVENTEEN thus far.

SEVENTEEN’s achievements:

FML, which was released by SEVENTEEN, ranked 40th on the main album chart, Billboard 200, according to the new chart that was published recently by Billboard, an American music media organization. and charted for a total of three weeks. With FML, SEVENTEEN became the only artist to sell more than 3 million copies worldwide on the album's first day of release. With 4,552,14 copies sold in the first week, they also set a new record for the most copies sold in K-pop history.

