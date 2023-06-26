Quiz: Which SEVENTEEN member will be your plus one? Create a fun party and we’ll let you know

SEVENTEEN consists of 13 members- S.Coups, Jeonghan, Woozi, Wonwoo, Jun, Joshua, Hoshi, The8, DK, Mingyu, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They are known to be one of the most popular 3rd Gen K-pop groups globally. They debuted in 2015 with the mini album 17 Carat, which began their gradual rise to success. Each comeback brought a new wave of fans to the group for their razor-sharp choreography, brilliant vocals, and amazing rap style. Their music is self-created and they add their personal message to each album that reaches the hearts of the listeners.

SEVENTEEN:

Besides being great performers, they are certified comedians to an extent. Fans who have watched their variety show ‘Going SEVENTEEN’ know all these members’ personalities very well because they don’t hold back from being the funniest people in the room. From playing Mafia to cooking for others, they turn everything into an unplanned skit that makes us laugh out loud. Seeing the number of party games they play, we are sure each member is a fun person to be around.

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:

