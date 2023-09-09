Quiz: Which SEVENTEEN song represents your mood? Make a few choices and we’ll reveal it to you

SEVENTEEN has 13 members- S.Coups, Jeonghan, Jun, Joshua, Wonwoo, Woozi, Hoshi, The8, Mingyu, D.K, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. Over the years, they have grown as a group as well as grown their global fan base through their music, choreography and concepts. They are also self-producing idols because they create their own music and are also known for their choreography that looks extremely sharp, despite having 13 members of different heights.

SEVENTEEN’s recent activities:

SEVENTEEN won the right to appear on Youth Over Flowers in May of this year after appearing on YouTube's Channel Fifteen Nights. Each member of SEVENTEEN wrote a wish that they wanted the production team to fulfill, and SEVENTEEN's Youth Over Flowers was chosen as one of those wishes. Expectations for SEVENTEEN's Youth Over Flowers have been raised by recent news that the group and its producer, Na Young Seok, were seen together at the Rome Airport in Italy.

