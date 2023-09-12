Quiz: Which song by BTS' V represents your mood? Make a few choices and we’ll reveal it to you
BTS’ V is known for his beautiful vocals and deep concepts so take the quiz, tell us a little about you and we will let you know which song of his is perfect for you.
BTS' V is known as a fun person and loves trying various genres for his solo debut
Take the quiz to see if BTS' V's songs work for your mood
V otherwise known as Kim Taehyung is a part of BTS and is known for his baritone voice, sharp visuals, and sweet character. He is extremely modest and prefers to keep to himself, despite being a member of a global group. As can be seen from his self-penned songs and the recently released album Layover, he excels at self-expression through music. The solo debut album depicts his style through his lyrics and genres.
BTS’ V’s recent activities:
V's Layover, released on September eighth and went directly to no.1 with sales of 221,491 copies in the Daily Album Ranking, unveiled by Japan's Oricon. The title song Slow Dancing additionally topped the Daily Digital Single Ranking and V topped both album and music charts upon the release of his solo album. For Us, Blue and Slow Dancing (Piano Version) positioned 4 to 6 separately in the Daily Digital Single Ranking.
Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:
