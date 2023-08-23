Quiz: Which Stray Kids members are your best friends? Choose some delicious treats and we’ll let you know
Stray Kids members are known to be foodies through and through so take the quiz to see if your bias is your best friend through your food choices! Read ahead to find out.
Key Highlight
-
Stray Kids are known for their fun personalities and the hilarious chemistry they share!
-
Take the quiz to see if your bias is also your best friend, based on your choices
Stray Kids has 8 members- Bangchan, Lee Know, Changbin, Han, Seungmin, Felix, Hyunjin and I.N. They are one of the first 4th Gen K-pop groups and they have maintained their image even in front of 3rd gen K-pop groups because of their amazing vocals, raps, dance and overall stage presence. Over the years, they have slowly created new records for themselves.
Stray Kids’ activities:
After BTS and BLACKPINK, Stray Kids will be the 3rd K-pop group to perform at MTV's VMAs (Video Music Awards). They will be performing S-Class and other songs for the big names of the American pop industry and they will be the first 4th Gen K-pop group to do so. Stray Kids were nominated in the Best K-Pop category of MTV VMAs in 2022 with the title track MANIAC from their past album ODDINARY, which topped Billboard 200 for the third time in K-pop artist history.
Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:
