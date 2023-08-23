Quiz: Which Stray Kids members are your best friends? Choose some delicious treats and we’ll let you know

Stray Kids has 8 members- Bangchan, Lee Know, Changbin, Han, Seungmin, Felix, Hyunjin and I.N. They are one of the first 4th Gen K-pop groups and they have maintained their image even in front of 3rd gen K-pop groups because of their amazing vocals, raps, dance and overall stage presence. Over the years, they have slowly created new records for themselves.

Stray Kids’ activities:

After BTS and BLACKPINK, Stray Kids will be the 3rd K-pop group to perform at MTV's VMAs (Video Music Awards). They will be performing S-Class and other songs for the big names of the American pop industry and they will be the first 4th Gen K-pop group to do so. Stray Kids were nominated in the Best K-Pop category of MTV VMAs in 2022 with the title track MANIAC from their past album ODDINARY, which topped Billboard 200 for the third time in K-pop artist history.

