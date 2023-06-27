Quiz: Which Stray Kids’ song represents your mood? Make few choices and we’ll let you know

Stray Kids is made up of 8 members:- Bangchan, Lee Know, Changbin, Han, Hyunjin, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. Originally a 9 member band, Woojin left the group earlier on due to personal reasons. Over the years, Stray Kids has made a name for themselves as a popular 4th Gen K-pop group as they were composing their own songs and had a hand in the creation of the concepts for their comebacks.

Stray Kids’ activities:

Stray Kids' third regular album 5-STAR charted sixth on the Billboard main chart, Billboard 200 as of June 24. The new album and its title track, S-Class were ranked fifth in Artist 100, second in Top Album Sales, 2nd in Top Current Album Sales, first in World Album, 65th in Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global 200 (Excluding the U.S.), and 11th in World Digital Song Sales. This comeback has proven to be one of the most successful ones for Stray Kids!

