Quiz: Which TOMORROW X TOGETHER member is your date? Choose some delicious treats and we’ll let you know

TOMORROW X TOGETHER has 5 members- Soobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, Beomgyu and Hueningkai. Being the ‘younger brother group of BTS’ during the debut era, they had difficulty breaking out of the expectation and the criticism but eventually, they set their own standards and now they are known for their powerful dancing, brilliant concepts, and entertaining personalities! TOMORROW X TOGETHER will show up at the huge-scale American concert Lollapalooza for the second year straight and proceed as a headliner this year, occurring on August 5 at 8:30 PM CDT (7:30 AM IST, August 6th). Here's a closer look.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s activities:

The RIAA declared on August fourth through their site that TOMORROW X TOGETHER's fifth mini album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, which was unveiled in January, received the gold certification to the albums sold more than 500,000 units as of August 4th. TOMORROW X TOGETHER established an astonishing record as the first K-pop artist to be certified in the RIAA album category after BTS.

