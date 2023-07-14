Quiz: Which TOMORROW X TOGETHER member is your dinner date? Make some random choices and we’ll let you know

On March 4, 2019, TOMORROW X TOGETHER debuted with the extended play (EP) The Dream Chapter: Star. The EP appeared and crested at number one on the Gaon Album Chart and Billboard World Albums Chart and entered the US Billboard 200 at number 140, the highest-charting debut album by any male K-pop group at that time. Its lead single Crown appeared at number one on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart. The group additionally topped the Billboard Emerging Artists chart. TOMORROW X TOGETHER was the first Korean act to perform at Lollapalooza, one of the biggest live concerts in the US.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s activities:

TOMORROW X TOGETHER was named as the artist who sold the most albums in the US in the first half of this current year. TOMORROW X TOGETHER's fifth mini album, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION was the subject of a report that was published in the first half of 2023 by an American company that conducts data research on the entertainment industry. The album has sold 395,000 copies in the US.

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook's Seven makes history; becomes fastest K-pop song to sweep iTunes charts in 100 countries