Quiz: Which TWICE member is your dinner date? Make some random choices and we’ll let you know

There are nine members of TWICE: Tzuyu, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, and Chaeyoung. TWICE debuted with the extended play (EP) The Story Begins on October 20, 2015, under the auspices of the television series SIXTEEN (2015). With their single 'Cheer Up,' which reached number one on the Gaon Digital Chart, became the year's best-selling single, and won Song of the Year at the Melon Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards, TWICE became well-known in the country.

TWICE’s activities:

With the release of their first studio album Twicetagram and its lead single Likey in 2017, TWICE became the first female Korean band to reach the top of both Billboard's World Albums and World Digital Song Sales charts simultaneously. With the arrival of their single Feel Special in 2019, TWICE turned into the third female Korean group to chart on the Canadian Hot 100. In the wake of marking with Republic Records for American promotional activities as a component of an organization with JYP Entertainment , the girl group has charted on the US Bilboard 200 with More and More and Eyes Wide Open in 2020, Taste of Love and Formula of Love: O+T = <3 in 2021, and in 2022, Between 1 & 2.

