Quiz: Will ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo be your movie date? Choose some fun films and we’ll let you know

Cha Eun Woo is a member of ASTRO as well as a talented actor. He began his acting career with small roles in dramas Hit The Top and Sweet Revenge. He received his popularity from the romance drama My ID is Gangnam Beauty where he played the role of Do Kyung Seok. He went on to do dramas like Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, True Beauty and the latest drama Island. He also acted in the navy thriller drama Decibel alongside Lee Jong Suk and others.

Cha Eun Woo’s latest drama A Good Day To Be A Dog:

MBC released the first stills for A Good Day To Be A Dog where he plays the role of Jin Seo Won, a teacher in a high school. He is handsome and a great teacher but suffers from the trauma of dogs, which even makes him run away from them whenever they come in front of him. The audience anticipates that Cha Eun Woo will become well-known for yet another of his characters as a result of how well-dressed and well-styled his character is. Cha Eun Woo is looking somewhere with meaningful eyes in another still, igniting curiosity. It raises interest in what the Jin Seo Won character, played by Cha Eun Woo, will be in the drama.

