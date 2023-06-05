Quiz: Will BLACKPINK’s Jennie be the lead for your series? Create a fun drama and find out

Jennie is a South Korean vocalist, rapper and entertainer. Born in South Korea, Jennie lived in New Zealand for a long time prior to getting back to South Korea in 2010. In August 2016, she made her debut as a member of the girl group BLACKPINK, which was formed by YG Entertainment. With the single SOLO, Jennie made her solo debut in November 2018. The song achieved commercial success, peaking at the top of both the Gaon Digital Chart and the World Digital Songs chart on Billboard. In 2023, she made her acting debut in the HBO series The Symbol, under the stage name Jennie Ruby Jane.

Jennie’s activities:

On June 5, Jennie played the part of Dyanne, Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) friend and back up dancer in The Idol. In the first episode, she had a small amount of screentime but even in that time, she did a great job of showing her acting skills as the character. While there were fans who were not happy with her ‘provocative’ dance moves in the episode, the rest were enamored by her acting skills and are looking forward to seeing her on-screen again and hope she has more lines as well as screen time.

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jennie makes her acting debut in The Idol; Fans react to her risqué character