Quiz: Will BLACKPINK's Jisoo be your plus one? Plan an exciting party and we’ll let you know

Jisoo, a member of BLACKPINK, is well-known for her stunning visuals and exceptional vocal abilities. She has consistently stood out for her funny antics, particularly in Korean, as the only member who is entirely Korean. Although the group doesn't have a leader of its own, many people think Jisoo is the group's unofficial leader because she is the oldest and most responsible of the four members.

Jisoo’s recent activities:

Jisoo recently received an offer for her first ever comeback drama Influenza but there is no confirmation as of yet. With the background of a pandemic because of this season's virus, the story follows Jae Yoon (Park Jung Min), who is serving his military service with a guard unit on the housetop of a lavish hotel in Gangnam, Seoul. Jisoo has been offered the job of Young Joo, the person who sends her boyfriend a breakup letter while he serves his time in the military. Young Joo goes to see Jae Yoon to properly break up with him because she thinks he doesn't know her well and gets caught up in the zombie outbreak.

