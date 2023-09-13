Quiz: Will BLACKPINK's Rosé be your movie date? Choose some fun films and we’ll let you know

Rosé is known to be a member of BLACKPINK. Two years ago, Rosé made her solo debut with the single album R. The album sold 448,089 copies in the first week. Its lead single On the Ground was a huge success, cresting in the top 5 on Gaon Digital Chart and turning into the highest charting song by a Korean female soloist on the US Billboard Hot100, the ARIA Singles chart and the UK Singles Chart.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s activities:

At the MTV VMAs in 2023, BLACKPINK won awards for Group of the Year and Best Choreography. At the MTV VMAs in the past, the group won awards for Group of the Year and Best Choreography. They were also nominated for Best K-Pop, Best Art Direction and Best Editing categories through Pink Venom, which is a pre-released song out of their second full-length collection.

