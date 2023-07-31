Quiz: Will BTS' Jimin be the main lead of your series? Create a fun drama and find out

Jimin is a member of BTS who is known for his vocals, dance and on-stage performance from the beginning but over the years, he has also grown as an artist. When he made his solo debut with FACE in 2023, he expressed his feelings that he had during the pandemic and how it changed him. The pre-release track Set Me Free Pt. 2 and the title track Like Crazy have caused a lot of popularity for Jimin as a solo artist.

BTS’ Jimin’s activities:



The music video for Set Me Free Pt.2 from Jimin's first solo album FACE crossed 100 million perspectives on YouTube on July 30th. Set Me Free Pt.2 began with No. 1 on the iTunes 'Top Tune' charts in 110 countries, trailed by No. 1 on Oricon's 'Weekly Digital Singles Ranking' in Japan, and Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100' 30th spot and acquired worldwide popularity. Set Me Free Pt. 2 is a song about a determined will to move forward freely and shake off a variety of feelings like sadness, pain, and emptiness. The song's grand atmosphere is amplified by orchestral and choir sounds, as well as intense brass and drum lines.

