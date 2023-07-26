Quiz: Will BTS’ Jimin be your movie date? Choose some fun films and we’ll let you know

Jimin is a member of BTS and is known for his cute visuals, amazing dance skills in genres like contemporary, hip-hop and more. His vocals are loved as well because it is delicate yet wonderful to hear. Over the years, he has made a reputation for being with the best eye smile and a caring personality.

BTS’ Jimin’s activities:

Through his video delivered on July 24th, Jimin conveyed a video letter of gratitude to Ryan Gosling, who played Ken in the Hollywood film 'Barbie'. Jimin welcomed, "Howdy Ryan, hi Ken! I'm Jimin," and expressed congrats on the arrival of Ryan's new film. He said his fans were delighted in watching his video. He said thanks to Ryan for the astounding acoustic guitar too. Jimin's outfit Ryan Gosling referenced was a cowboy concept outfit worn in the music video for BTS' hit track 'Permission to Dance' delivered in 2021, and Ryan Gosling seemed to be wearing this outfit as one of Ken's outfits in 'Barbie'.

