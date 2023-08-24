Quiz: Will BTS’ Jimin be your movie date? Choose some fun films and we’ll let you know

Jimin is a member of BTS, one of the biggest groups in the world. He is known for his high pitched and delicate voice, beautiful visuals and amazing dancing skills. Coming with a background of contemporary and hip-hop dance, Jimin has been able to be a part of any concept with ease. After J-Hope, Jimin is someone who is known for his strong dancing skills.

As per the Spotify record on August 11th, Jimin's debut solo album FACE was the most streamed K-pop album on Spotify in 2023, including as group and solo artists, in only 141 days after its release with a sum of 93.4 million streams and rose to no.1. As of August 5, Jimin's FACE, which has previously accomplished 900 million streams on Spotify, turned into the fastest K-pop solo album to reach 900 million streams in Spotify history.

