Quiz: Will BTS’ Jimin be your movie date? Choose some fun films and we’ll let you know
BTS’ Jimin is known to love various kinds of films so take the quiz, make your film choices and we’ll reveal if the Like Crazy singer is your movie date tonight!
Key Highlight
-
BTS' Jimin is known to be a fun person with a sweet voice
-
Take the quiz to see if BTS' Jimin will be your movie date
Jimin is a member of BTS, one of the biggest groups in the world. He is known for his high pitched and delicate voice, beautiful visuals and amazing dancing skills. Coming with a background of contemporary and hip-hop dance, Jimin has been able to be a part of any concept with ease. After J-Hope, Jimin is someone who is known for his strong dancing skills.
Jimin’s activities:
As per the Spotify record on August 11th, Jimin's debut solo album FACE was the most streamed K-pop album on Spotify in 2023, including as group and solo artists, in only 141 days after its release with a sum of 93.4 million streams and rose to no.1. As of August 5, Jimin's FACE, which has previously accomplished 900 million streams on Spotify, turned into the fastest K-pop solo album to reach 900 million streams in Spotify history.
Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat
ALSO READ: BTS becomes first Asian group to have all members chart on Billboard Hot100 with solo releases
A BMM graduate, Anoushka has been writing professionally for over 2 years. K-Pop and K-Dramas consume her day and she...Read more