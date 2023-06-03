Quiz: Will BTS’ Jungkook be your movie date? Choose some fun films and we’ll let you know

Jungkook is a South Korean vocalist. He is a vocalist and member of BTS . Jungkook has delivered three performance tracks as a feature of BTS' discography — Begin in 2016, Euphoria in 2018, and My Time in 2020 — which charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In addition, he composed the song Stay Alive for the soundtrack of the BTS-based webtoon 7Fates: Chakho. He appeared on the song Left and Right by American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth in 2022, which reached number 22 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. With Dreamers, which he performed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony, he became the first South Korean artist to release an official FIFA World Cup soundtrack song.

Jungkook’s activities:

With more than 2 billion Spotify streams, Jungkook from BTS has gained popularity. With Left and Right, Jungkook became the first K-pop solo singer to reach 600 million streams in the shortest amount of time ever. With Euphoria, he is on track to reach 500 million streams. Likewise, Dreamers recorded 100 million streams by a K-pop solo artist in 2023, and at the hour of release, it broke another record by first entering the Spotify worldwide chart at No. 2, the highest ranking a solo song by an Asian singer has ever received.

